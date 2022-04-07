SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in the Plantsville neighborhood of Southington outside of an elementary school after showcasing suspicious activity and attempting to break into a car, police said.

Fernando Cutanda, 43, was taken into custody after loitering on the school grounds on Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the South End Elementary School around 2 p.m. on Maxwell Noble Drive after it was reported that a suspicious man was on the property, looking into cars in the school’s parking lot. Witnesses said Cutando was seen pulling the passenger side door handle of a school employee’s car, and after he was unable to open the door, he walked around the rear end of the building.

Police said several school employees approached Cutando while he tried to pull a bike free from a bike rack. When he was confronted, he became argumentative and fled the property on-foot.

Officers approached Cutando and he was uncooperative, argumentative, and stated that he was a “cop from New York.” Police said he refused to provide identification and gave officers a false name and date-of-birth.

Cutando was placed under arrest, and after a pat down search, police discovered he was in posession of a carpenter’s hammer, a broken glass bottle neck, and a broken steak knife blade.

Officers fingerprinted Cutando and found that he had an extensive criminal history in both New York and Massachusetts. He also had an active arrest warrant out of New London for failing to appear in court.

Cutando was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny, criminal impersonation, loitering/remaining on school grounds, and breach of peace. He was issued a $25,000 cash surety bond and is being held on a $3,000 bond for his New London warrant. Cutando is due in New Britain Court on Thursday.