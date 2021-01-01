East Lyme man arrested, accused of setting his own porch on fire

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Lyme man has been arrested after police said he intentionally set his porch on fire Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police arrived in the 110 block of Flanders Road after reports of a porch fire. Upon arrival, police assisted a resident in putting out the fire.

Niantic fire and Flanders fire departments also responded to the scene.

Police report the fire was successfully extinguished before causing damage.

Officers said that 39-year-old Jason Brown intentionally set the fire next to his occupied home.

He was arrested and charged with arson second-degree, four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Brown was held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to arrive at the New London Superior Court on Jan. 4.

