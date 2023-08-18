DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing and bringing a machete to an elementary school in Danbury, police said.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Ellsworth Avenue School on Thursday for the report of a person trespassing onto school property with a machete.

A witness told police a man and an unidentified female were seen in the alleyway of the Ellsworth Avenue School and attempted to jump a fence to the playground.

Before the suspects climbed the fence, the man was seen removing a machete from his pants and handing it to the female.

The school safety advocate confronted the two suspects who then left the area. Police said the man was arrested and taken into custody by the Danbury Police Department.

The accused was identified as 20-year-old Derek Sotelo.

He is being charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree trespassing, and second-degree breach of peace.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.