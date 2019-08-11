CT resident completes 50 rounds of golf in all 50 states

(WTNH) — A Connecticut man has just wrapped up the ultimate golfing excursion.

Ryan Cherry just played golf in all 50 states, and on Sunday he played his final game in Clinton.

He left back on June 24th to travel the country. He said the whole thing started as a simple idea.

There was also a reason behind all of this. Cherry, who is a school teacher, wanted to promote a non-profit that he and his daughters recently set up called Girls Golf Too, all in support of girls golf teams at the high school level.

