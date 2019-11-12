Man dies in construction accident in Norwalk: Police

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk first responders were dispatched to a fatal construction accident early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the SoNo Collection at 100 North Water Street at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday for a fatal construction accident. Officials say a male construction worker had fallen from an elevated height. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the man. The investigation is ongoing.

