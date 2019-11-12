Live Now
Combat the Crisis: Saint Francis Hospital offers coaching to help people recovering from opioid use disorders

Man dies in construction accident in Norwalk: Police

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk first responders were dispatched to a fatal construction accident early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the SoNo Collection at 100 North Water Street at 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday for a fatal construction accident. Officials say a male construction worker had fallen from an elevated height. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the man. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss