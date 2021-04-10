Man fatally shot during domestic dispute in Bloomfield

Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 39-year-old man is dead after being shot during a domestic dispute late Friday night.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police arrived at Filley Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon police arrival, a woman was exclaiming that she just shot her gun. Police entered the home and located a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and was later pronounced dead. The female was immediately taken into custody. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Marvyann Duncan of Bloomfield.

Officials report that initial information indicated the victim and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated to an altercation ending with the woman shooting the handgun.

The male victim was struck in the head as a result of the gunshot and suffered a fatal wound.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with assistance from the CT State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Man fatally shot during domestic dispute in Bloomfield

News /

Sen. Blumenthal, families of gun violence gather in Hartford following President Biden's series of executive orders on gun control

News /

PD release identity of alleged caregiver wanted in Rocky Hill homicide of 75-year-old man

News /

PRESS CONFERENCE - State Police give update on Rocky Hill homicide investigation into death of 75-year-old man.

News /

Trinity Health of New England’s 24-hour Vax-A-Thon continues into Saturday

News /

Long-term care workers storm state DPH building demanding more on-the-job protections, detained by police

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss