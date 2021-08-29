Man found dead on I-91 off ramp with gunshot wounds

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Man found dead off the exit ramp on Interstate 91 in Winsor Locks.

Connecticut State Police said they received a report at 7:35 pm. of an unresponsive male on the I-91 northbound exit 42 off ramp.

Troopers located the unresponsive male who was suffering from gunshot wounds on the exit 42 off ramp and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Exit 42 off ramp is closed at this time. We are asking that anyone traveling in the area use alternate routes.

The Central District Major Crime Unit was requested and is responding to the scene.