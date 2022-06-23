NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police stated they apprehended a car thief who was later found to be wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating federal probation.

Officers said they received a 911 call from a woman about a stolen car on Central Avenue on June 18. The woman whose car was stolen said that it was taken just moments before she called the police, and she watched as the thief drove her car towards downtown Norwich.

Police pursued the car for a while and said in a press release they had attempted a motor vehicle stop, which the suspect ignored. The last police saw of the car during their pursuit was on East Main Street to Stonington Road in to Preston, Connecticut.

Later, Connecticut State Troopers told Norwich police they had found the stolen car on an off-ramp, off of I-395 South. The car had been crashed, and the unidentified man who stole it was fighting with troopers on the scene, according to official statements.

State police said they took the man into custody, but not before he had tried to steal another occupied vehicle, and before they deployed a K-9 unit.

The man sustained injuries and was transported back to Backus Hospital, but police said he refused to identify himself and give the officers his name.

By June 19, Norwich police were still unable to attain the man’s identity and called on the Hartford Police Department to help. Hartford police used a fingerprint scanner to identify the man in custody as Yhereis Millan, 28, from Lowell, Massachusetts.

A quick search of Millan’s name showed police that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service on a fully extraditable warrant for violation of federal probation, according to officials.

He has also additionally been charged with third-degree larceny, disobeying the signal of an officer, two counts of reckless driving, failure to drive right, robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, third-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, and assault on a public safety officer.

Millan was held on a $200,000 cash-surety bond, and police said he has been transferred from the hospital to the CT Department of Corrections.