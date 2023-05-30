A 24-year-old man has died after he was hit by a train in Berlin Tuesday evening, according to police.

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man has died after he was hit by a train in Berlin Tuesday evening, according to police.

Berlin police said, just before 5:30 p.m. the man was walking south when he was struck by a CT Rail Train traveling in the same direction. The collision occurred on the train tracks that run adjacent to Kensington Road near the intersection of Surrey Lane.

Officers found the victim in a life-threatening condition and began emergency care. Shortly thereafter, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the identification of his family.

Amtrack police also responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the deadly collision.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact the Amtrak Police Department at (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311).