Man imprisoned for 30 years in murder case ordered freed

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ordered the release of a man who has been imprisoned for more than 30 years for a murder conviction that was overturned last month by the state Supreme Court.

Judge John Danaher in Torrington on Tuesday ordered the release of Ralph Birch as prosecutors decide whether to retry him and another man in connection with a killing in 1985. The other man, Shawn Henning, was released on probation last year.

The victim, 65-year-old Everett Carr, was stabbed 27 times, his jugular vein was severed and he suffered head trauma. He was killed in his New Milford home.

The state Supreme Court ordered new trials for Birch and Henning, citing incorrect testimony about blood evidence by forensic expert Henry Lee, who defended his work.