HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on Zion Street. When officers arrived, they located a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was brought to a local hospital.

Police said it appears the shots came from a passing car and the victim is not believed to be the intended target.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.