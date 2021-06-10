Man in serious condition after shooting in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Street late Wednesday evening.

At around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the emergency room of Manchester Memorial Hospital, where they spoke to the victim.

The 43-year-old man told police he was shot on North Street by a person in a dark-colored car. He told police the suspect sped away afterward. The victim was not able to provide a description of the suspect.

The victim was suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was later transferred to Hartford Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Police are asking any witnesses to call police.

