Man killed when tree falls on his vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield was was killed Sunday afternoon when a tree fell on his vehicle in Fairfield during a storm.

Fairfield Police say the 54 year old man was driving with his wife and adult daughter in front of their Sturges Highway home when the tree struck the vehicle at 2:15 p.m.

His wife was treated for minor injuries and his daughter was not injured.

Emergency & utility crews did not clear the scene until after 10 p.m.

Police also say many trees fell today during the storm and nine poles just on Old Post Road alone came down.

At one point UI reported more then 5,200 power outages in Fairfield. That number is now down to close to 500.

