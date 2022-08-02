GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Durham Road is currently closed between Great Hill Road and Bluff View Drive.

The GPD and South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at (203) 453-8061.

