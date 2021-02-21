Man shot in the calf in Hartford, police investigating

Connecticut

by: Jailene Cuevas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a man was shot on the calf Sunday night.

Police responded to a party shot on Meadow Street around 9 P.M..

Officers located the male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf. He was alert and conscious on scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting but the male victim is currently alert and in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

