Connecticut

Man tied to relatives' deaths still needs attorney

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 03:46 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has told a New Hampshire court that he still lacks money for an attorney just three months ahead of an expected trial.

Nathan Carman sparred with an attorney for several relatives over his request to have $150,000 transferred to him from that trust. He said he needs the money to hire a lawyer for suits in New Hampshire related to his inheritance and the sinking of his boat during a trip where his mother was lost at sea.

Related Content: Man linked to relatives' deaths wants aunt out as executor

The relatives' attorney, Dan Small, argued in a New Hampshire court Thursday that Carman didn't need the money for legal representation, noting that previous attorneys whom he fired were working on a contingency basis.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center