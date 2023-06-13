WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended a fugitive wanted by the Bridgeport Police Department in Waterbury on Monday.

Andrew Johnson, 27, was taken into custody and charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a handgun.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting on April 26 where a 25-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed.

The Fugitive Task Force worked with both Bridgeport and Waterbury police to apprehend Johnson, who was located at a residence on Willow Street in Waterbury. After noticing police on the premises, Johnson fled the residence. He was captured after a short foot pursuit on Hillside Avenue.

Police discovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended 22-round magazine that Johnson discarded during the foot chase.

Johnson was transferred to the Bridgeport Police Department to be arraigned for the murder charges.