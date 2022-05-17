MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manchester police arrested a 20-year-old man for assaulting and stabbing a man through his eye on Thompson Road late Monday night.

Manchester police responded to the report of a person stabbed around 11:45 p.m. A 33-year-old victim was found suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to the eye. Officers treated the wound on the scene as the victim was bleeding profusely through his eye, according to police.

A witness reported seeing the victim and another man fighting in the parking lot. The suspect fled inside 2022 Thompson Road. Officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as Earl Hairston, 20, of Manchester.

Mugshot of Eric Hairston.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. The victim currently remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Hairston was charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.