Manchester man arrested on drug possession charges

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man was arrested on Friday, following an investigation of a drug processing operation within the town, police said.

Jose Acevedo, 42, was taken into custody and charged with several drug charges: three counts for possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with three counts of risk of injury — one count for each child residing in the home. Acevado is currently being held on a $250,000 surety bond.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNT) began the investigation in November and received a warrant for Acevedo’s residence on Walnut Street. According to police, investigators found approximately seven and a half Kilograms of suspected bulk fentanyl, 7,500 prepacked wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, nearly 12 ounces of suspected powder cocaine, and one and a half ounces of crack cocaine during their search. A pistol and $10,000 was also seized.

Another resident of the home, Adnel Ortega, was also taken into custody and for three firearm possession charges: alteration of firearm identification mark, criminally negligent storage of a firearm, and risk of injury. Adnel, 21, posted a $50,000 bond and is due in court on December 6 in Manchester.

ECNT is asking anyone with information pertaining to illicit drug activity – especially in Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon, and Glastonbury – to contact their taskforce at (860) 645-5548. Information will remain confidential.