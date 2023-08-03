MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Systemwide IT issues at Prospect Medical Holdings facilities forced Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) to close its emergency departments at Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital Thursday and other locations.

Communication director Lauresha Xhihani at Waterbury Hospital, which is under ECHN, described it as a “cybersecurity attack.”

“All Prospect Medical Holdings facilities are experiencing IT complications impacting some ECHN locations and services,” a statement on ECHN’s website read.

The following ECHN services and locations are closed until further notice:

Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

Rockville General Hospital Emergency Department

Urgent Care Center

Stroke Center

Elective Surgeries

Outpatient Laboratories (ECHN Diagnostics)

Evergreen Imaging Center

Tolland Imaging Center

Outpatient Behavioral Health

Women’s Center for Wellness

Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT

Gastroenterology appointments & procedures

All ECHN Medical Group Primary Care locations

All ECHN Medical Group Specialty locations

Waterbury HEALTH, which is part of ECHN, said all inpatient and outpatient operations are affected by the issue.

“Our computer systems are down with the outage affecting all Waterbury HEALTH inpatient and outpatient operations,” a post on the hospital’s Facebook page read. “We are in the process of reevaluating our downtime capabilities and may reschedule some appointments. Affected patients will be contacted. Waterbury Hospital is following downtime procedures, including the use of paper records, until this is resolved. Patient visitation is not affected.”

Earlier in the day, prior to shutting down, Manchester Memorial Hospital’s communications director told News 8 that some operations were being diverted and the emergency room was operating under a two-hour delay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.