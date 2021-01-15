Manchester pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with a mural

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Manchester is paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with a mural.

CT Murals and the town’s Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation teamed up to bring this work of art to Manchester.

“Birthing of a Legacy” is the work of local artist Ben Keller. He says it depicts King as a man bringing light to darkness and represents a symbol for more equal and positive times ahead.

The mural will be installed outside the Mahoney Recreation Center this weekend, just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.