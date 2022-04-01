MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment on Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester at 12:20 a.m. on Friday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered two males with stab wounds. One of the victims alleged that a man broke into their home attempting to rob them, and proceeded to stab the two men living in the apartment, according to police.. One man had a stab wound to the leg, while another had a stab wound to the abdomen. None of the injuries were life threatening. The victims were transported to an area hospital.

The suspect fled before police arrived and a K9 search was conducted to search for the man. The suspect still remains at large. He is described as a male dressed in all black wearing a ski-mask, according the Manchester Police Department.

Police officers have been cleared from the scene and the Manchester Police Department is investigating the incident.