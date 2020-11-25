Manchester police are investigating moped, car crash on Tolland Turnpike, Chapel Road intersection

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating a moped, car crash that took place Tuesday night at Tolland Turnpike.

On Tuesday at 5:25 pm, first responders were dispatched to Tolland Turnpike at the intersection of Chapel Road for a report of a car accident with injuries.

Officials arrived at the scene and found a car and moped crash that lead to potentially serious injuries for the moped driver. The moped river was transferred to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.