Manchester Police arrest two teens for car break-ins, search continues for additional suspects

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s been a rise in car break-ins and thefts in communities across the state. On Saturday, Manchester Police arrested two teens who they believe were breaking into cars overnight.

“Her doors were open; her trunk was open,” said Dottie Ellison, of Manchester.

Dottie Ellison, of Manchester, said she and her family were getting ready for their holiday weekend cookout on Friday night. She said her daughter walked outside and discovered her car had been ransacked.

“I just hope they catch whoever is doing this,” said Ellison.

Just down the road from where they live on Pioneer Circle, someone called police not long after, letting them know people were actively breaking into a car. Manchester Police said these teens then hopped into a white SUV, which was stolen from town days earlier, and drove off at a high rate of speed.

About 15 minutes later, Manchester Police were called to Pine Street. A witness reported seeing the car speeding through a parking lot and eventually crashing into a fence. The four people inside took off.

“The witness was able to provide us with clothing description, direction of travel, and our officers flooding the area were able to locate them,” said Lt. Ryan Shea, Public Information Officer for the Manchester Police Department. “Having that information, going into calls like this, gives our officers the best advantage in trying to get these people into custody.”

Lt. Ryan Shea, Public Information Officer for the Manchester Police Department, said two of the teens were found and the search continues for the other two. They’re facing several charges, including burglary, larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

“If you see this activity, if you see things that are suspicious, gather as much information as you can, don’t approach these individuals, and call 911,” urged Lt. Shea. “Give that information to the dispatcher so that information can be relayed to officers on the street.”

Manchester residents News 8 spoke with said they’re going their part to deter these types of crimes.

“Just keep things out of view, keep your cars locked,” said James Taylor, of Manchester. “We’re a pretty close-knit neighborhood so we all look out for each other.”

They’re also hoping changes to the juvenile justice system can be made to hold these teens accountable.

“I think a lot more has to be done,” said Roy Crane, of Manchester. “You can’t slap them on their wrists. They’re going to come out and do it again because they know they can get away with it.”

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call Manchester Police at (860) 645-5500.