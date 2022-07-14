MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department is investigating two armed robberies in the city Wednesday night involving four suspects in a stolen Porsche.

Police responded to a report of four males in a white Porsche taking a scooter from a man in the area of 145 Lake St. around 8:30 p.m. According to police, the suspects rammed the victim off the scooter after approaching him with handguns. The suspects took the victim’s cellphone and wallet before fleeing the scene with one suspect riding the scooter, police said.

The victim was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Just ten minutes after the first incident, police received a second report involving the same Porsche. Police said two men skateboarding in the area of East Cemetery at 220 East Center St. were approached by the suspects in the same car. The suspects, who were armed, demanded their phones and wallets. One of the victims was punched in the face twice by a suspect, police said.

Both victims reported the suspects were wearing black clothing, masks, and pointed guns at them.

Police discovered the white Porsche was stolen from East Hartford earlier in the evening. After fleeing the second scene, police apprehended the four victims in Hartford.

The MPD is investigating both armed robberies, but believe the suspects taken into custody by Hartford Police are connected to both incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies are urged to contact the MPD at (860) 645-5500.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app