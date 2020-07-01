 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Manchester police investigating stabbing on Birch Street

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident early Wednesday morning.

Police officers report that at 10:15 p.m. in Manchester, a man walking from home to another address on Birch Street when he was stabbed. He was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be known by the victim. Both involved have not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay tuned for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Local high school teacher, students make face shields in 3D printer for healthcare workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local high school teacher, students make face shields in 3D printer for healthcare workers"

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season; Yard Goats, Sea Unicorns impacted

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season; Yard Goats, Sea Unicorns impacted"

Glastonbury man receives kidney donation amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury man receives kidney donation amid pandemic"

CT Checkup: Pride flag becomes permanent fixture, powerful 'message of acceptance and inclusion' in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Pride flag becomes permanent fixture, powerful 'message of acceptance and inclusion' in West Hartford"

"Screening would make a difference": State senator pushing for COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Screening would make a difference": State senator pushing for COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport"

Eviction moratorium extended through end of August

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction moratorium extended through end of August"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss