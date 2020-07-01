Manchester police investigating stabbing on Birch Street

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident early Wednesday morning.

Police officers report that at 10:15 p.m. in Manchester, a man walking from home to another address on Birch Street when he was stabbed. He was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be known by the victim. Both involved have not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay tuned for more information.