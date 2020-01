MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Manchester Police Department issued a wanted notice on Wednesday for a suspect of a kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Miguel Hernandez who is allegedly connected to a kidnapping and sexual assault investigation. Hernandez is described as a Hispanic man, stands 5’ 7”, weighs 142 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

(Photo: Manchester Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.