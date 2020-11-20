Manchester restaurant owner urges public to shop small business in struggling times

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant owner in manchester is worried about the second wave of COVID-19. He says his business is already suffering, only pulling in less than $100 bucks a day,

Help small businesses – That’s the message following a tough year for restaurants who still can’t catch a break.

Shawn owns 21 Oak, a vegetarian restaurant in Manchester. His wife posted a message to Facebook after a troubling few weeks:

“Many of our friends have had to throw in the towel and close up shop. We are trying our hardest to not be next, but we can’t make it without you. Please shop small businesses. Please skip the drive-thru and grab food from people who your help to keep their staff employed.”

Shawn says he has revised his menu a few times and lowered the costs of meals. He is hoping to do a $5 grab and go meal for his customers. Every bit counts.

“If you have a place that you like go support them, buy a gift card, get a coffee, get a donut, get a meal because the reality is if you don’t support them, by the time this is all over, so many of them are gonna be gone.”

Shawn says he does not want to do indoor dining at this point because he does not want people in his restaurant without a mask. If he gets sick, he cannot provide for his family.

The restaurant has been open for about five years and Shawn says he has never seen a slump like this. He is patiently waiting for the day he can be the one with an hour line out the door.