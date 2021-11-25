Manchester Road Race returns: Here’s what you need to know

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — After a year of being virtual, the Manchester Road Race will return to Main Street for the 85th annual road race Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

After conferring with town officials, race organizers received the green light to stage the traditional holiday run through the town’s central streets.

“We’re back,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year.”

Last year, the annual road race was held virtual due to the pandemic. Coming back in person, Manchester Road Race Committee is strongly recommended everyone who will participate, including athletes, volunteers, and fans, be fully vaccinated.

“We want the Manchester Road Race to be as safe as we can possibly make it, and that will, of course, depend heavily on the cooperation of our participants and volunteers in getting fully vaccinated,” Carta said.

All elite runners must provide proof of full vaccination before participating in the race.

In addition to holding the in-person race, the MRR committee will sponsor a virtual road race again this year. Runners anywhere in the world will be able to participate in the race by using the MRR’s proprietary timing app.

The Manchester Police Department will shut down traffic on Main Street between Center and Charter Oak Street on Thursday starting at 5:30 a.m.

Starting at 9 a.m., the entire race route, including I-384 between exits 3 and 4 will be closed. Police say that if you park your vehicle inside the race loop, you will not be able to exit until runners and the MPD Tail Car pass your exit route.

If you require handicapped parking, police say to arrive early to find accessible handicap spaces outside of the race routes.

There will be a bus shuttle for participants and viewers to use. Park at Manchester Community College and there will be buses to shuttle people to the downtown area.

For safety measures, do not leave backpacks, containers, or bundled items unattended. Any unattended items left within a restricted area or anywhere along the race route will be confiscated.

Police will be posted throughout the area to ensure everyone’s safety. As a reminder, if you see something, say something.