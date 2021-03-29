Mansfield PD: More than 100 people violated COVID protocols at off-campus UConn party

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Mansfield say more than 100 people violated COVID protocols at an off-campus UConn party over the weekend.

Police say the gathering happened on Hunting Lodge Road andno one was social distancing or wearing masks. The homeowner was arrested for violating gathering size restrictions and letting minors drink.

Another person was arrested for throwing a beer can at a trooper.

The university responded saying, “UConn takes the governor’s executive order’s provisions very seriously, and expects its students to do the same to help protect the health and safety of its campus communities.”