Many Connecticut beaches limiting capacity and adding distancing rules

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Landing a spot on a beach in Connecticut this summer will not be easy. Many beaches will have limited capacity due to social distancing guidelines from the state, in an effort to block the spread of COVID-19.

Eastern Point Beach in the City of Groton usually draws visitors from the entire area, people coming to enjoy the beach, many places to picnic and concessions. The city sells season beach passes to those who are not city residents as well.

But due to the pandemic, Mayor Keith Hedrick had to make some decisions.

“The bottom line is I want to keep everybody safe. That’s the bottom line, that’s the most important thing in this whole thing. It’s not about people getting their feet wet and getting a tan, it is how do you keep people safe?” says Hedrick.

Related: As Memorial Day approaches, DEEP releases list of restrictions at State Park shoreline beaches, inland beaches closed

Hedrick notes that some municipalities have limited beach access to residents only, but he wanted to find a happy medium.

He has measured the entire area and has decided to cut the number of visitors allowed in half, and only City of Groton residents will be allowed in on weekends and holidays.

Entrance will be granted through passes purchased online only, with no day passes available or cash transactions. The concession stand will not open at this time.

Hedrick will require visitors wear masks from their vehicles to their spots on the beach.

At Ocean Beach Park in New London, a first ever message on social media asking people not to make the trip due to limited visitors. The parks’s spokesperson tells News 8 that he does not want people to travel from far distances only to be turned away upon arrival after the park fills quickly.

The destination is also greatly reducing entries and encouraging social distancing for those on the beach. Rides are not permitted to open at this time.