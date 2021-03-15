Many express support, opposition to ‘mansion tax’ during Monday hearing

(WTNH) — The so-called “mansion tax” calls for an extra one percent tax on homes worth more than $430,000. That may be a mansion in some towns but not in most, and that’s why this proposal has created so much controversy.

That money would go to cities and towns that have large amounts of tax-exempt property like hospitals and government buildings. At a Monday public hearing, there was no shortage of people speaking out on the idea, both for and against.

“Technology advancements like Xoom have enabled a remote workforce. This is a secular change. This makes the cost of living so much more important in deciding where to domicile. This means we’re not just competing against New York or Mass., but we’re competing against Texas, Florida and the Carolinas among other states,” James Basch.

“Our overemphasis on hyperlocal property tax funding desperately needs reform if we want to move our state forward and make it more equitable and a more just place,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Governor Lamont said last month he does not support any new taxes, including this one. Another big issue at the capitol is how much affordable housing should be required in towns. Much of it is in the cities and supporters argue spreading it to different towns would help desegregate Connecticut.