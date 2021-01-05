Many report problems with receiving second stimulus payment

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, some folks around there as well as all across the state have had some problems with this second stimulus payment, which started going out Monday.

Some folks say they have not gotten their payment yet while others say it was put in the wrong bank account. We looked into this further and found some of those folks had their taxes prepared in 2019 by H&R Block.

H&R Block has apparently gotten a lot of these complaints and posted on their Twitter account: “The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm.“

We did speak with one woman who lives in Hamden who did use H&R Block and she is not sure if that’s what she did. She has tried to call the local H&R Block tax preparer and hasn’t gotten any answers. She also went on the IRS website and says she had trouble getting answers there as well.

“The IRS isn’t accepting any phone calls. They’re hanging up as soon as you hit any option. Anything that has to do with the stimulus, they’re hanging up,” said Stephanie Allis, Hamden.

There are still plenty of people who are not H&R Block customers who are having troubles. In fact, News 8 has a whole email box full of them.

One man says that he’s not getting the right amount for the number of dependents he has. While another woman says that her ex filed the 2019 return and he’s getting money for himself, her, and their son while she and her son are getting nothing.