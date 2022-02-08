Many restaurant owners feel outdoor dining is likely here to stay in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurant owners, like many business owners, were forced to pivot as COVID cases were on the rise, the weather turned cold and people were uncomfortable being indoors for fear of catching the virus, especially before vaccines and booster shots.

The DORO Restaurant Group of West Hartford owns and operates five restaurants in Connecticut including Treva and Zohara.

A feeling they have in common with a lot of restaurant owners is outdoor dining is likely here to stay.

“I think it’s a new thought process for people in Connecticut that it’s not necessarily a vacation to sit on a patio. You don’t have to go to Cape Cod for the summer to sit on the beach or go to Florida and sit on a patio in Miami. We have some great restaurants with some great night life and patios,” said Scott Miller with the DORO Restaurant Group.

Earlier in the pandemic, the DORO Restaurant Group launched itself into relief efforts by feeding workers on the frontlines, while also providing meals for some of the workers they had to lay off from their restaurants.