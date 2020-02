(WTNH) — It’s the sweetest time of the year in Connecticut. The maple sugaring season is officially underway.

A ceremonial maple tapping happened Friday at Lamothe’s sugar house in Burlington.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz says Connecticut comes in at the top 10 of maple syrup producers in the United States.

In 2018, the state’s 73,000 taps produced 18,000 gallons of syrup!

