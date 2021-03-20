March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Men’s basketball team is facing Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and many fans will be heading to their favorite local spot to cheer on the seventh-seeded Huskies.

With March Madness in full swing, News 8 went to Bobby V’s in Windsor Locks to see fans gather to cheer on the Huskies, as expected across the state.

Fans are hoping the Huskies can get past the 10-seed Maryland Terps. But either way, it’s a win for businesses.

This comes one day after restaurants got the green light from Governor Ned Lamont to go back to 100% capacity, but COVID protocols are still in effect. At Bobby V’s, the General Manager said their phones have been ringing off the hook, with many people making reservations for game night.

“We’re just very excited to have people out enjoying food, beers, and having a good time here. We’re looking forward to this weekend and next weekend, as well,” said General Manager Daniel Hall.

But, even with full capacity, that number sits at about 30% at Bobby V’s to make sure everyone is distant and safe.