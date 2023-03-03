With the Super Bowl now in the past, it’s time for sports fans’ eyes to turn to the NCAA tournament.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Super Bowl now in the past, it’s time for sports fans’ eyes to turn to the NCAA tournament.

But if you’re looking to take a gamble on your March Madness bracket, be sure to have a game plan. Whether it’s for online betting or in an office pool, make sure to stay proactive.

“Before it’s a problem, give us a call, and let us talk to you about how you can prevent becoming a problem gambler,” said Diana Goode, the executive director of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling.

March also happens to be Problem Gambling Awareness Month, putting the highlight on the uptick in wagers as more states legalize sports betting.

“It’s just so much easier to gamble now online,” Goode said. “Before it was legalized, we would say if you lived within 40 miles of a casino, the odds doubled that you would have a problem with gambling. Now, everyone has a casino in their home.”

She encourages people not to stay at home and gamble. By betting with others around, she said, you’re keeping tabs on each other. Websites also can let users set limits.

The gambling help hotline can be reached at (888) 789-7777.