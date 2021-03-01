March signals ‘Problem Gambling Awareness’ Month in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Connecticut.

It’s designed to increase public awareness of problem gambling, the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery resources, and to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

“Problem gambling is an urge to gamble continuously despite harmful negative consequences or a desire to stop. Connecticut has some really good gambling treatment in the country. There’s no out-of-pocket expense for gambling treatment in Connecticut.”

It is estimated that approximately 70,000 Connecticut adults meet the clinical criteria for gambling disorder. 285,000 more are at risk of developing a problem in their lifetime.