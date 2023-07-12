NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —The Connecticut River is at flood stage and rising, causing marinas along the river to take dramatic steps. For instance, it is the height of the summer boating season, but the docks are empty at the Portland Boat Works.

“Unfortunately, it’s such a nice day, and no boating is going to be happening for the next few days, I don’t think,” said Evan Cusson, the Portland Boat Works sales manager.

That is because there is too much water in the Connecticut River. You can’t even get to some of the docks in Portland. The result of heavy rain up north is now flowing through the middle of Connecticut. It is causing a dangerously strong current, but what’s even more dangerous is the stuff in the river that is not water.

“From Canada, Vermont, New Hampshire, all these trees and logs, especially submerged logs, are a concern because they are floating just under the surface,” Cusson explained. “So, boaters are more susceptible to hitting them and causing damage to their boats.”

With all those safety concerns, recreational boaters should be very careful about going on the Connecticut River. Some professionals have also called it quits for now. The state Department of Transportation shut down the Rocky Hill-Glastonbury ferry. The parking lot for it is completely underwater. So are half the docks and most of Ferry Park.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department even shut down the road to the ferry, fearing the water would rise even further. Just like all this flowed down from the north, people who know the river know this will keep flowing from here.

“People in Long Island Sound need to be aware of the debris as well because it’s going to flow right into Long Island Sound,” Cusson said. “It’s not just a Connecticut River issue right now. It’s all of Long Island Sound. There’s going to be logs and tons of debris.”

This may impact boating around Lyme and Old Saybrook in the coming days.