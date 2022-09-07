NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Mark Ruffalo fans are in luck as the actor is heading to New London for several screenings of his latest project.

Author and Norwich native Wally Lamb will host screenings of the HBO series “I Know This Much Is True,” based on his 1998 novel of the same name, at the Garde Arts Center from September 21 to 23. Ruffalo, along with Director Derek Cianfrance, will be in attendance for showings on Thursday and Friday nights for post-show discussions.

The drama miniseries, which features Ruffalo alongside costars Philip Ettinger, Melissa Leo, and Rosie O’Donnell, is set in Connecticut in the early 1990s. Ruffalo plays two roles as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, one which suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Ticket prices range from $24 to $48.

Click here for more information about the screenings and to purchase tickets.