HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of one of the country’s most influential civil rights activists. Many communities held events on Monday to celebrate his life and legacy.

Check out our list of events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“We Are One” – Community Day of Giving Food Drive

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. | Wexler Grant Community School, 55 Foote St., New Haven

The food drive was held to benefit the Women of the Village Food Pantry and was a collaboration of 21 organizations designed to feed 300 families.

“Not everybody gets the chance to help people out,” said Sydney McEntire, a young volunteer from Prospect. “Some people are really busy. But, you always have to take a day to do whatever is needed.”

“Today is a day on, not a day off,” explained Adrienne Parkmond, Esq., the President of the New Haven Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “It’s a day of service, and so, as he said, ‘Out of a mountain of despair, there is a stone of hope.'”

The historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha is leading this MLK Day effort to try to help with all the hunger in the community.

Martin Luther King Day at Wexler Grant School used to look a lot different. They used to fill classrooms with presentations and workshops. The pandemic shut that down and highlighted the food insecurity of many families.

It is also something more meaningful on a day that honors a man who was all about lifting his community.

“Martin Luther King had his whole speech about his dream,” said Rilee Lewis of Higher Heights. “I think we are the living dream that he spoke to us about. It’s just a really nice feeling to be able to come here and give back to our community.”

Bell Ringing and Award Ceremony

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. | Connecticut State Capitol Building: 210 Capitol Ave., Hartford

State Stephanie Thomas will deliver remarks and special performances to celebrate MLK’s life and legacy. The Chick Rosnick Boxing Club will also be honored during the awards program.

54th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Love March

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. | Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Lawrence St., New Haven

The annual march will commemorate the list of Martin Luther King Jr. and “keep the dream alive.” Mayor Justin Elicker will also attend the march and deliver a speech.

MLK Celebration in New Britain

Monday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. | 40 Goodwin St., New Britain

The Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is honoring the life of MLK! Light refreshments will be available before the program begins at 11 a.m.

Community Film Screenings: In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. | Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford

Real Art Ways will be showcasing three documentary films starting at 11 a.m. The films will be free to the public.

MLK Day at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 15 at noon | 600 Main St, Hartford

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will offer a range of free activities for guests to participate in.

MLK Day Children’s March and Bell Ringing Ceremony

Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. | St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 59 Main St., Cheshire

Governor Ned Lamont will attend the MLK Day Children’s March and Bell Ringing Ceremony to commemorate the life of the civil rights advocate.

MLK Birthday Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Smith Middle School, 216 Addison Rd., Glastonbury

Celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday with a Caribbean Steel Drum Band, rock painting, creating art with recycled material and more at the MLK Celebration in Glastonbury.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Windsor Town Hall Council Chambers, 275 Broad St., Windsor

Windsor’s mayor, Nuchette Black-Burke, will be the keynote speaker for the celebration, commemorating his life and legacy. The event is free and open to the public.

28th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. | West Hartford Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main St., West Hartford

This annual event will pay tribute to Dr. King’s ideals and visions and include speakers such as Rev. Dr. Shelley Best. The event is free and open to the public.