Mashantucket chairman says latest proposal a good deal for the state

(WTNH) — The Mashantucket Pequot tribal chairman says the gaming proposal announced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week is the best deal for the state. The plan would give almost every form of wagering to the Mashantuckets and the Mohegans who run the state’s two casino-resort complexes.

Mashantucket tribal chairman Rodney Butler is confirming that Governor Lamont has attempted to get the tribes to abandon the East Windsor casino because, as he put it, “that would help with the conversations with outside parites” in the Connecticut gambling puzzle. But abandoning the East Windsor project does not appear to be in the cards for the tribes. Butler saying, “We’ve always said that what we’re proposing in East Windsor, and he understands the math of it, is what makes the most sense for Connecticut.”

Foxwoods has lost an estimated 10% of their business to MGM in Springfield. It’s estimated they will be losing another 10% of their business to the new Encore casino in Boston.

Butler also says that the state share of future gambling revenue in the new proposal is more than competitive with other states adding, “When we came up with those, the rates for I-gaming as well as sports betting, we looked out across the country to see what were comparable rates that were

out there… we are at the highest rate of all tribal gaming throughout the United States.”

Some at the Capitol have questioned the small scale of the plan’s $100 million casino for Bridgeport, says Butler, “This isn’t the sole economic development source for Bridgeport. This is just a piece of a broader economic development puzzle for them.”

The key to getting any gambling expansion proposal through the General Assembly will be the Bridgeport delegation. Butler also says the plan must be a good deal for Bridgeport asking, why else would lawmakers from the Park City want it?

