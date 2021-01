(WTNH) — Foxwoods is rolling the dice on a new casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Mashantucket Pequot tribal nation and the hospitality investment firm Liongrove are teaming up to open the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. It will be at the Fairmont El San Juan hotel.

The 15,000 square-foot casino is expected to provide a huge economic boost and create 360 jobs. The two partners also plan to open an entertainment venue at the hotel.