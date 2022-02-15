HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill on Feb. 15 to extend some of his remaining pandemic-related executive orders, including a statewide mask mandate for schools and child care centers that will expire on Feb. 28.

Local school officials will then have the power to decide whether to keep mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in place.

Wearing masks on school buses will continue as that is a federal order issued by the CDC. Districts and the state can require masks again if there is a COVID flare-up.

News 8 is compiling a list of school districts’ mask policies in the greater New Haven and Hartford areas. This list will be updated.

MASKS OPTIONAL

Ansonia

Glastonbury

Madison

North Haven

Southington

MASKS MANDATED

New Haven

HOLDING PUBLIC HEARINGS THIS WEEK

Branford

Cheshire

Hartford

Waterbury

West Hartford

WAITING ON STATE REGULATIONS