NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North riders are no longer required to wear face masks on trains in Connecticut.

This comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the end of the mask mandate on all forms of public transportation, including subways, buses, commuter railroad, paratransit services, and in stations.

Free masks will continue to be available at subway station booths upon request and on commuter railroad trains.

Federal officials approved booster shots last week that target the most prevalent strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The updated booster shots should be widely available in the coming days for everyone over the age of 12.