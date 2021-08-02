Masks required once again for everyone at Capitol campus in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the increased COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut, everyone at the Capitol campus in Hartford must wear a mask again.

This comes as the state’s COVID positivity rate crept above three percent Monday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified seven Connecticut counties as areas with “substantial” COVID community transmission.

Jim Tamburro, the executive director of the Joint Committee on Legislative Management, told News 8 Monday of the new mask requirement at the Capitol, “All persons entering the buildings must wear masks or other appropriate face coverings when in common areas, this includes fully vaccinated individuals.”