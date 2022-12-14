Conn. (WTNH) — This year, Masonicare displayed its Festival of Trees for the 33rd-annual edition of the event.

Mary Cooper, a volunteer coordinator at Masonicare Health Center, explained that the event allows different departments and floors to come together to decorate trees and wreaths, bringing a sense of community and healthy competition.

This year, Masonicare has 34 trees and wreaths.

Staff, residents, and visitors can bid on their silent auction, and if they win, can receive a decorated tree/wreath and a gift basket.

All funds benefit the Masonic Charity Foundation’s holiday appeal, which raises funds to purchase gifts for long-term care residents. Some of these gifts are the only presents residents will receive, as they no longer have family outside of Masonicare.

Each year, the holiday appeal raises between $10,000 and $15,000.

The silent auction closes on Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

