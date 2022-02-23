HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is among the mayors throughout the state to advocate for a five-year, $1 billion investment plan supporting Connecticut youth.

Elicker spoke on Wednesday with a coalition of Connecticut mayors at the Capitol Building to announce the Connecticut Youth Investment Plan. The plan calls for state bonding to improve and expand recreation centers and other youth program infrastructure.

Officials hope to enhance services and opportunities for youth throughout the state and address the physical and mental impact of the pandemic on young people.

In addition to the mayors, non-profit leaders and youth policy advocates are backing the plan.