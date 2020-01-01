Mayor Toni Harp cuts ribbon at “I Matter” art installation, reflects on her three terms of service to the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp cut the ribbon at the “I Matter” unveiling Tuesday afternoon, and reflected on her three terms as mayor of the Elm City on her last day of service

The “I Matter Dixwell Towers” art instillation was unveiled Tuesday afternoon in the traffic triangle at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue, Orchard Street, and Munson Street.

It consists of three 9-foot pillars featuring the faces of children and teens native to New Haven. The the photos are paired with messaged to create youth empowerment, pride, and hope.

Mayor Toni Harp was there to cut the ribbon on her last day in office as Mayor of New Haven.

She reflected on her three terms of service, saying, “There’s a lot more community cohesion throughout the city and we’ve grown economically.”

“For the past 2 or three years economists have said ‘as goes New Haven so goes the state of Connecticut’…. I’m very proud of that work.” – Mayor Toni Harp

Harp has been in elected office for more than 30 years, serving as an alder, state Senator, and Mayor.

Mayor-Elect Justin Elicker will be sworn in Wednesday at Hill House High School.