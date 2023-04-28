Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a job this summer? The fast-food chain McDonald’s plans to hire over 3,000 employees across Connecticut.

McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire 3,372 employees this summer, with plenty of benefits. Employees can work full-time or part-time flexible schedules and take advantage of career advancement opportunities and tuition assistance.

Participating restaurants will also offer paid time off, discounted meals, bonus programs, and community involvement opportunities.

Are you lovin’ this yet?

Through the Archways to Opportunity program, crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance, and receive free guidance from adv isors.

Since its inception, local owners have given out more than $1.8 million in tuition assistance across the state.

“Investing in the communities throughout Connecticut is important to me,” Tim Walsh, McDonald’s Owner/Operator, said. “As a local business owner, I care about my employees and want them to succeed. I am proud to offer meaningful employment, as well as high school and college education programs, to my crew and managers to help provide them with a bright future.”

Find out how to apply to McDonald’s here or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.